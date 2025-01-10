Electricity supply to Pasighat snapped

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 9 Jan: Electricity supply to East Siang district headquarters Pasighat and its adjoining areas remains snapped for the past two days after lightning damaged a 2.5 mva, 33/11 kv power transformer in Pasighat high region on Wednesday midnight.

Lack of power supply in the township is disrupting activities in the government offices, and regular work of commercial establishments is hampered.

Power department officials informed that a temporary arrangement would be made to feed power supply to the areas but it might take some days to restore normal power supply.

To mitigate the crisis, power department engineers are making a connection with the power grid substation in Napit.

Meanwhile, Pasighat Power Division Executive Engineer Obang Yirang has circulated a public notice regarding the power supply problem and appealed to the customers to bear the inconvenience until an effective alternative power-supply mechanism is developed by the department.