GoAP has appointed guardian ministers for every dist: CM

AALO, 9 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state government recently appointed guardian ministers and mentor secretaries for every district to look after their respective issues and monitor various schemes of the government.

The CM said this while chairing a review meeting here along with UD & Housing Minister Balo Raja. He informed that a meeting will be convened by 16 and 17 January with all DCs, guardian ministers and secretaries to chalk out proper planning from the district to the state level, “so that the government can have knowledge of every district’s performance.”

The CM informed also that Cabinet meetings will be held in every district in the days to come.

During the meeting, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage highlighted the progress of 11 major projects in the district. While informing that work on all the major projects are going smoothly, “except a few,” the DC assured that the projects will be completed by 2025. The DC also highlighted the initiatives of the district administration for the beautification of Aalo township, besides other initiatives.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated the city surveillance project and handed it over to the SSP/DIGP, Aalo. Under the city surveillance project, 10 CC cameras were installed in various strategic locations of Aalo township for easy tracking.

Raja, who is also the guardian minister of West Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, etc, urged all the district administrators, HoDs and MLAs to work as a team for the district’s development. He further informed that he will convene a meeting with all the DCs, SPs, HoDs and MLAs of his jurisdiction to review the progress of projects.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs Topin Ete, Pesi Jilen and Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Kamba ADC Tamo Riba, ZPC Tumpe Ete, Assistant Commissioner Prince Kumar, ADCs, and HoDs. (DIPRO)