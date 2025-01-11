Double conservation efforts for wildlife

The discovery of a new pangolin species from Arunachal Pradesh, named Indo-Burmese pangolin, scientifically called Manis indoburmanica, shows the richness of the state’s wildlife. Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) discovered this new species which is different from the usual Indian and Chinese pangolins found in India. The discovery has fascinated the people of the state with Chief Minister Pema Khandu taking to social media to congratulate the ZSI scientists and calling for conservation of wild animals. Even though this pangolin was found in the state, many earlier confused it with Chinese pangolin.

But with proper research, this new species has been discovered. It shows that if proper scientific research is conducted, more such new species of wildlife can be found in the forests of the Arunachal. The department of environment, forest and climate change should tie up with organisations like the ZSI and carry out more research in the forests of the state. The discovery also points out the importance of conservation activity in the state. If rampant killing of wild animals is not controlled, the discovery of such species will not be possible. The conservation efforts should be doubled, so that our forests continue to be inhabited by fascinating wildlife.