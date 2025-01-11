Siang progressive farmer presents ‘harvest of the month’ to CM

BOLENG, 10 Jan: Talum Tabing, a progressive farmer from Riew village in Siang district, presented his produce to Chief Minister Pema Khandu as part of the ‘Harvest of the Month’ initiative, on Friday. The presentation was led by Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu.

Tabing’s farm, established in 2002, has undergone four expansions and boasts 2,300 orange trees, among other crops like millet, sesame, soybean, and mosambi. His annual income from the farm reached Rs 8 lakhs in 2024.

Tabing has also received assistance from the horticulture department, benefiting from schemes like the PMKSY, MIDH, RKVY, and Anti Hail Net under budget announcement in 2024.

The ‘Harvest of the Month’ initiative, launched in September 2024, aims to showcase seasonal produce, encourage farmers, and promote horticulture farming in the state. This initiative provides an opportunity for progressive farmers to share their experiences, challenges, and successes with the government and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)