BEO’s death mourned

DAPORIJO, 10 Jan: The alumni association of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Upper Subansiri district mourned the passing away of Giba Chetam block education officer (BEO) Reri Tago Dulom, who breathed his last in Guwahati, Assam, on 8 January.

Dulom is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.

He had joined the education department as a junior teacher in 2007 and was appointed as BEO in 2008.

An alumnus of the GHSS here, Dulom did his graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat,in 1996.

He had served as secretary-general as well as president of the Reri Welfare Society. He was the incumbent general secretary of the Upper Subansiri district unit of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, the alumni association’s chairman Dosh Dasi informed in a release.

“The alumni association of GHSS, Daporijo, is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Dulom. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members in this difficult moment,” the association said in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Dulom’s mortal remains were laid to rest in his native village Nima in Sigin-II circle on Friday.