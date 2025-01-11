Workshop on astronomy held

NIRJULI, 10 Jan: The physics department of the NERIST, in collaboration with Assam-based NGO Scientific Temperament, organised a workshop on ‘Astronomy and asteroid hunting’, under the aegis of the ISRO Space Tutor programme, here on Friday.

During the workshop, NERIST Director Narendranath S apprised the gathering of the importance of sky exploration.

NERIST Academic Dean Prof S Gao, Physics HoD Dr M Upadhyay, and Scientific Temperament director Ansuman Hazarika also addressed the gathering.

Dr Nitu Borgohain from Meghalaya-based USTMand Bhaskar Goswami from the Assam University were the resource persons.

NERIST students and faculty members participated in the workshop.