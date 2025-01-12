AAPBMCA team meets Tasing, discusses forestsand wildlife protection

[Mingkeng Osik]

BOLENG, 11 Jan: A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Management Committee of Siang Belt (AAPBMCA) met Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing here in Siang district on Saturday and discussed issues concerning wildlife protection, conservation of forests and environment,and climate change in Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister commended the team for its initiatives,and assured to look into the issues of environment and climate change.

The team, led by AAPBMCA chairman Tabiram Moyong and president Tasin Taggu, also presented a book on biodiversity to the minister.

The team later met Siang DC PN Thungon and discussed core issues related to climate and environmental protection in the entire Siang belt.