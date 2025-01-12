Chai inaugurates handloom expo

TEZU, 11 Jan: MLA Mohesh Chai inaugurated a weeklong handloom expo, ‘Tana Bana-2025’ at the DDTH office complex here in Lohit district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Chai underscored the government’s commitment to the ‘vocal for local’ agenda. He also elaborated initiatives like ‘one district, one product’, designed to support local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Chai informed that a hostel-cum-training centre would soon be established at the district textiles & handicraft office here, which, he said, would address the dual needs of effective skill training and accommodation for aspiring artisans.

Deputy Commissioner KN Damo commended the skills of the local artisans and highlighted the critical role of self-employment through skilling activities. He stressed the importance of local youths exploring trades like handloom weaving, masonry, carpentry, and other vocational activities.

“Skilled youth can not only create self-employment but also become employers, contributing significantly to the economic development of the region,” he said.

Damo encouraged the artisans to take advantage of government schemes aimed at promoting traditional crafts and small businesses. He also spoke about the need to diversify and expand the scope of local products to cater to broader markets, both within and outside the district. He encouraged the artisans to collaborate and share ideas to develop innovative designs to attract more consumers.

Reflecting on unemployment, Damo highlighted the immense potential for job creation within the skill-based sectors. He said that self-reliance through skill acquisition could reduce dependency on external markets and help the region achieve sustainable economic growth.

The deputy commissioner also lauded the event’s focus on preserving cultural heritage while integrating modern trends. He assured artisans of the district administration’s support in facilitating marketing opportunities, organising skill development workshops, and creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship.

Reiterating the importance of the ‘vocal for local’movement, the DC called upon everyone to “prioritise local products in your daily lives.”

The expo promises to be a vibrant platform for showcasing the rich handloom heritage of the region while empowering local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Besides local artisans, entrepreneurs from Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya are participating in the expo.

Visitors can expect a display of exquisite handloom products, workshops, and interactions with skilled artisans throughout the event.

Earlier, DDTH G Tayeng highlighted the primary objectives of the district handloom expo. (DIPRO)