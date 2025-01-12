CM advocates decentralisation of power in planning process

SANGRAM, 11 Jan: Advocating decentralisation of power in the planning process, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that his government’s next big reform would be its resolve to implement ‘bottom to top’ planning in sanctioning of developmental projects.

Speaking at a ‘sankalp samaroh’ here in Kurung Kumey district, Khandu said that the “old way” of planning will have to be replaced by a new process that would incorporate schemes and projects prioritised and recommended by the people on the ground.

Stating that guardian ministers and mentor secretaries have been appointed for each district of the state, the chief minister said that a workshop is being organised in Itanagar on 16 and 17 January for all the guardian ministers, mentor secretaries and deputy commissioners to kickstart the process.

The workshop, he said, would feature brainstorming sessions on the challenges, potentials and needs of each district, to be soon followed by separate meetings of the guardian ministers and mentor secretaries with the stakeholders at the district level.

“Each district will then prioritise their needs and scopes and submit their recommendations to the government, which will be duly incorporated in the annual plan,” he said.

Khandu said that this “bottom to top” planning process would ensure that government funds are not wasted and each district gets what it wants on priority.

The chief minister further revealed what he called “the biggest reform in the education sector.”

Khandu said that the education minister has almost completed his visit to each district of the state,holding meetings with the stakeholders, finding out the challenges and requirements to drastically improve the education scenario district-wise.

He said that after completion of these meetings, the education department will compile its findings and recommended them to the state government.

“We will study these recommendations, discuss it in the Cabinet and then introduce reforms, which I can foretell will be huge. I promise that the reforms will be implemented 100% on the ground within three financial years,” he declared.

Talking on the most challenging sector in Kurung Kumey – communication – Khandu said that a lot has changed in the last 14 years since Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

“Once it took the entire day and at times even two days to travel from Itanagar to Nyapin or Sangram. After construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway it takes just a few hours,” he said.

The chief minister informed that connectivity in the region, especially in Nyapin-Sangram and Koloriang assembly constituencies, would receive a huge fillip after the Frontier Highway is executed.

Informing that the Frontier Highway will run from Nafra in West Kameng district to Vijaynagar in Changlang district, Khandu said that the tender for the same has been floated, except for a few stretches in East Kameng, Kurung Kumey and Vijaynagar in Changlang due to land acquisition issues. He,however, gave assurance that the land acquisition issues would be sorted out soon.

“The Frontier Highway will pass through Lada from Nafra, connecting Bameng and Khenewa in East Kameng, then from Sawa to Sarli, Damin, Huri, and Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey, reach Taliha in Upper Subansiri and continue till Vijaynagar,” he said.

“Along with the Frontier Highway, inter-corridor roads will be constructed to connect sectors not connected to the Trans-Arunachal Highway or the Frontier Highway,” he said.

Khandu said that approval has been accorded for the Itakhola-Seijosa-Pakke-Kessang-Seppa-ChayangTajo stretch. From Chayangtajo it will pass through Nyapin-Sangram-Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey.

“This stretch of 391 kms is in the final stages of approval and I am personally following it up with the Centre,” he said.

The CM further revealed that the state government will pursue with the central government to declare Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts tourist circuits.

“Once these roads are completed, Kurung Kumey in particular can reap huge benefits of the flourishing tourism industry,” he said.

As Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi have been included in the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Khandu appealed to all to attend the health camps that would be soon organised under the abhiyan across the two districts.

He also reiterated his concern over “money culture”in elections, and appealed to the people to refrain from it for the sake of development of their areas.

Khandu also congratulated the 63 APPSCE aspirants of the district who have qualified the prelims held recently and wished them success in the next stages.

Meanwhile, Khandu declared sanctions for five schemes, all in Nyapin-Sangram assembly segment, worth Rs 20.45 crores, and also assured to “positively consider” a nine-point memorandum submitted by local legislator Tai Nikio. (CM’s PR Cell)