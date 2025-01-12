Drug awareness rallies, campaign held

LUNGLA, 11 Jan: Drug awareness rallies, along with an anti-drug campaign was organised in Lungla subdivision in Tawang district on Saturday to address the growing drug abuse in the region.

Sponsored by local MLA Tsering Lhamu, the event was collaboratively organised by NGO Dhagpa Mirror, the sub-divisional administration, and the District Health Society.

The programme witnessed the participation of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Lungla ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, DSP DW Thongon, DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, and the ZPMs of Lungla and Jemithang Duitongkhar, along with representatives of various organisations, public leaders, students, and members of the public.

Students of multiple schools took out awareness rallies from their respective institutions, carrying banners, posters, and placards with anti-drug slogans. The rallies culminated at Tsona Gontse Rinpoche Amphitheatre in Lungla headquarters.

During the campaign, Miss Northeast-2023 Kenei Ritse spoke about the importance of openly addressing drug abuse and mental health issues to find solutions. She emphasised recognising symptoms of anxiety and depression, and encouraged seeking help.

Recovery Wellness Society project head Anupam Rohit shared his personal journey of drug addiction,and emphasised the importance of love and support for recovering addicts.

Bendang Imsong, state coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland under the social justice and empowerment ministry, spoke on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. He highlighted efforts for reducing substance demand, and administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge to the participants.

SP DW Thongon shared alarming statistics from a 2019 national survey, which placed Arunachal as one of the highest-ranking states in drug and synthetic substance abuse. He lauded the district’s efforts in reducing drug-related activities, and highlighted the positive impact of community-led awareness campaigns.

DC Darang commended the organisers, and urged all participants to take a pledge to build a drug-free society. He emphasised the pivotal role of parents in guiding their children, and encouraged students to actively engage in sports and other constructive activities.

The event concluded with cultural performances by students, adding vibrancy to the campaign and reinforcing the message of unity against drug abuse.(DIPRO)