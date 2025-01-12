Drug peddler arrested, heroin seized

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 11 Jan: The anti-drug squad [ADS] of the Miao police station in Changlang district arrested a woman drug peddler from Miao town on Friday with the help of lady constables.

The peddler has been identified as Sunita Subba (32), of Namphai Singpho village. The ADF had prior information that she was on her way to supply drugs in Vijaynagar area, 140 kms from here. Acting on credible information, the ADS spotted her near the Miao welcome gate, apprehended her immediately, and seized five plastic tobacco containers with suspected heroin, weighing 67.48 gms, from her possession.

The Miao police have been waging a battle against peddling of all forms of drugs. Despite shortage of human resource and service vehicles, the police have been doing everything within the parameters of their reach to ensure that antisocial activities are not allowed to flourish.

A few drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres are operating in Miao township, but owing to minimal facilities, the addicts feel uncomfortable and insecure joining these centres. In the absence of support from the government, it becomes practically difficult for these centres to provide the needed facilities to addicts aspiring to give up drugs.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung commended the latest arrest and extended gratefulness to Miao PS OC Inspector Vicky Lowang and the ADS.