National Youth Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: The youth affairs department, in collaboration with NYK Itanagar and the Itanagar NSS unit celebrated the National Youth Day at DK Auditorium of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Milorai Modi, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and AK Mishra as guests.

After the lighting of the lamps, Mishra brief the audience -mostly students from various schools of the ICR and nearby areas – about the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, while Modi motivated the youths with his speech.

Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia spoke on choosing one’s career, self-discipline, and focus, while Itamoto Travel CEO Linkam Markia spoke about his journey from scratch to success.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of story writing, essay writing, poetry writing, and declamation competitions held earlier at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

Crystal Amin Welly from VKV-Nirjuli bagged the first prize in the story writing competition, while Reri Jum Sorum and Tenzin Bhuti secured the second and the third prize, respectively.

Leeti Ronya from VKV-Itanagar won the first prize in the poetry writing competition, and Bengia Doma and Manami Moyir Gamlin secured the second and the third prize, respectively.

In the declamation contest, Chumpi Boje from VKV-Itanagar bagged the first prize, while Tai Hima from GHSS Arunodaya won the second prize and Joyonti Moyong from VKV-Itanagar won the third prize.

In the essay writing competition, Tanishqa Mondal from VKV-Itanagar secured the first prize, followed by Jumyir Riba from VKV Nirjuli (second prize) and Bamo Yape from PM Shri Govt Secondary School, Chimpu (third prize).

The winners of the declamation and essay writing competitions were awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000, while the winners of the poetry writing and story writing competitions were awarded Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, along with certificates.

The National Youth Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Oju Mission School in Papu Nallah with a series of competitions organised by the Vivekananda Study Circle (VSC), Naharlagun.

In collaboration with Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH), Itanagar, a ‘winter relief programme’ was also conducted, during which warm clothing and essential items were distributed to underprivileged individuals. A total of 150 fleece jackets and 153 fleece blankets were provided to help ease the challenges posed by the cold winter months.

The VSC organised essay, drawing and handwriting competitions, aimed to engage students in creative and intellectual exercises, and inspiring them to adopt the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. A monk from the RKMH, Rev Swami Devdeveshananda, distributed the prizes to the winners of the competitions and delivered an inspiring speech.

Devdeveshananda emphasised the significant role of youthsin shaping the future of the nation, and urged the students to follow Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and contribute to the growth of the society.

In Upper Siang district, the Spear Corps Gunners of the Indian Army organised a mini-marathon in Tuting on Sunday to mark the National Youth Day.

Over 140 students and 10 staff members from five local schools participated in the race.

The event culminated with a lecture highlighting the significance of the National Youth Day and the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy in today’s context.

The event underscored the commitment of the Indian Army towards promoting fitness, community engagement, and national pride among the youth, according to an Indian Army release.

In Nirjuli, the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) celebrated the National Youth Day on the NERIST campus with the participation of more than 300 VKV students, teaching staff, parents and well-wishers.

The programme featured patriotic songs and group dance by students, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Student Affairs Dean Prof PR Gajurel, RGU Horticulture HoD Dr Arindam Barman, and VKV-Nirjuli Education Officer KK Reena, among others, attended the celebration.

The celebration was aimed to inspire the youth with Swami Vivekananda’s ideas and philosophy, serving as a guiding force for the youth, and encouraging their efforts towards national development.

National Youth Day was celebrated also at VKV-Yazali in a befitting manner, with the participation of around 200 parents and students.

NEEPCO official Hage Habung, attending the celebration, urged the students to learn from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, and to become good human beings.

VKV Principal Dr Kakade R Chhagan also spoke.

VKV-NEEPCO Yazali also celebrated the National Youth Day to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanandain Possa village and Pitapool village.

In Possa village, VKV alumnus Tao Aku addressed the gathering, and said that the youth are the backbone of the nation and their hard work, energy, and dedication would shape a brighter future for India.

In Pitapool village, ZPM Nabam Piju urged the students to focus on studies and follow the advice of parents and teachers. Piju also urged them to understand their responsibility as students.

The National Youth Day was celebrated also at the government higher secondary school in Yazali, with the participation of 250 parents and students.

Yazali village GB Taba Chada in his address urged the students to live a disciplined life, while GREF official RK Yadav motivated the youths to excel in life.