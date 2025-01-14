Contraband seized during MV check

NIRJULI, 13 Jan: The ICR traffic police and the Nirjuli police seized suspected heroin from an individual’s scooter during a routine motor vehicle (MV) check near Bage Tinali here on Monday.

The police team intercepted a scooter (AR01-Q-4335) for traffic violation. The scooter was being driven by an unidentified boy, who fled the scene after being asked to open the scooter’s underseat storage. Upon inspection of the abandoned scooter, traffic personnel discovered a bag, inside which suspected contraband items were found.

DSP (Traffic) Chera Saban promptly informed the Nirjuli police station.

Following the report from the traffic police, a team from the Nirjuli police station, led by the OC Inspector TM Nekam, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, arrived at the scene. They seized 57 plastic vials with 75.33 gms of contraband, a plastic pouch with 25.6 gms of contraband, and three empty syringes – all together worth approximately Rs 2 lakhs in the local market – from the scooter.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected heroin was sourced from outside the state and was intended for distribution among the youth in the ICR. The police have initiated legal action under the NDPS Act and the absconding rider has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” stated Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo in a release.

The SP commended the traffic police and the Nirjuli police for their swift action.