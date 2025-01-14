Requesting APPSC to release exam calendar

Editor,

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) plays a vital role in conducting examinations to recruit candidates for various government positions in the state. Aspirants eagerly await the release of the annual examination calendar each year, as it serves as a roadmap for their preparation.

The annual examination calendar for 2025 has become a matter of great anticipation among candidates preparing for exams conducted by the APPSC. The calendar provides crucial information, including the tentative dates of preliminary, mains, and other departmental examinations, ensuring that candidates have a clear timeline for their preparation. It not only aids in effective planning but also minimises confusion regarding overlapping or unanticipated examination schedules.

The APPSC is therefore urged to prioritise the publication of the 2025 examination calendar at the earliest. Transparency and promptness in releasing this schedule will further strengthen the trust of candidates in the commission. Such initiatives are essential to ensure that talented and deserving candidates can contribute effectively to the governance and development of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is hoped that the APPSC will soon address this concern, fostering an environment of preparation and excellence among aspirants.

APPSCE aspirant