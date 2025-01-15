Drug peddlers arrested, heroin seized

PAPU HILLS, 14 Jan: The Papu Hills police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered suspected heroin from their possession on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about a planned drug transaction, a team led by Papu Hills PS OC Inspector T Mai, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, apprehended the two individuals from near the Barapani bridge in Papu Nallah.

The arrestees have been identified as Sanjit Barman (28), of Laluk in Assam, and Krishna Chowdhary (28), of Dergaon in Assam.

1,300 grams of suspected heroin, along with Rs 5,700 in cash, were seized from Barman, who informed that he had purchased the drug from Chowdhary. Subsequent search of the residence of Chowdhary in C Sector, Naharlagun, led to the seizure of three vials containing 4.050 grams of suspected heroin hidden in a black polythene bag.

A case [u/s 21(a)/27, NDPS Act] has been registered at the Papu Hills police station in this regard, and further investigation has been assigned to SI AK Jha, the police informed in a release.