Relief materials provided to fire accident victims

CHINHAN, 14 Jan: On behalf of Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, a team led by public leader Riawang Kamhua and Longlang Aboh on Monday distributed relief materials to the victims of the fire accident that had occurred in Chinhan village in Tirap district.

A devastating fire reduced four houses in the village to ashes on the midnight of 10 January.

MLA Aboh in a message appealed to the residents of hilly, fire-prone areas to maintain sufficient spacing between houses during construction to minimise the risk of frequent fire accidents. She expressed particular concern for the Khonsa West Assembly constituency, which has been witnessing fire incidents every year during the dry winter season.

The relief materials provided included 25 pieces each of CGI sheets and other essential items for the four affected families. (DIPRO)