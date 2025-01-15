Guv, CM participate in kite flying event

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in a kite flying event here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

A large number of people, including children and senior officials, joined the kite flying event organised by the governor’s secretariat.

The kite flying festival holds significant cultural, social, and symbolic importance across various regions. It marks the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere (makar sankranti), symbolising new beginnings. (Raj Bhavan)