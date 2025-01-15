Laa Talar to lead state badminton team for Nat’l Games

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: Laa Talar will lead the Arunachal Pradesh badminton team at the upcoming 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) informed in a release on Tuesday.

“Talar, a talented and accomplished shuttler from Arunachal Pradesh, has been chosen to lead the team due to his impressive track records and exceptional leadership skills,” the ASBA said.

“We are confident that Talar’s expertise and passion will inspire the team to deliver their best performance yet,” said ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago.

The 38th National Games promises to be an electrifying event, with top-notch badminton players from across the country competing in various categories. The Arunachal badminton team is geared up to face stiff competition and make a lasting impression.

The team comprises seven players: Laa Talar, Laa Tukum, Samuel Tamang, Laa Robin, Lobsang Choiden Sherdang, Lobsang Choidrup, and Rakju Rigia.