Arunachal prepares for Golden Pagoda Marathon, Lok Sangeet Utsav

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Golden Pagoda Marathon and the Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav-2025.

The marathon will be held on 9 February, while the music festival will begin on 9 February and end on 11February.

The marathon aims to bring together athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world, promoting the spirit of unity, fitness and wellness amid the stunning landscapes of Namsai, a statement said.

The second edition of the Bharat Lok Sangeet -Arunachal Utsav will celebrate the state’s richcultural heritage through folksongs, music, dances and indigenous traditions, it said.

“These events are not just celebrations but an opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’ unique identity on the global stage. With careful planning, efficient resource utilisation, and collective effort, we can make these initiatives a grand success,” Mein said.

“These events will boost the state’s tourism, and cultural promotion, and help to uplift the local economy,” he said.

Mein emphasised effective management of the events, asking officials to ensure proper accommodation for the guests. He called for maximising the involvement of local youths in organising these events.

The events are aimed at bringing global attention to Arunachal’s natural beauty, vibrant culture and hospitality, the statement said. (PTI)