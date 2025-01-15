IMD’s 150 years of service to nation

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Met Centre (MC) and the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) here on Tuesday celebrated the India Meteorological Depart-ment’s (IMD) 150 years of service, commemorating its legacy of scientific excellence, public service, and invaluable contributions to society.

As part of the celebration, a special event was organised in the office premises of the CCESHS, showcasing the IMD’s commitment to weather services for different sectors, like disaster management, civil aviation, tourism and climate monitoring in the region, which will help build a weather-resilient future.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, where weather patterns are complex and challenging due to its unique geographical features, MC Itanagar puts significant efforts in the advancements of observational network, forecasting services, and issuing timely weather alerts and warning to all stakeholders of Arunachal Pradesh, which have been playing a critical role in safeguarding lives of people,” stated Dr Sandip Aravati, the head of the met office here, in a release.

Highlighting its commitment to Arunachal, the met centre here, in collaboration with a CESHS team, has initiated the establishment of 150 automatic weather stations, with 120 stations already operational across various locations in the state.

Additionally, the installation of three Doppler weather stations (X-band radar) is underway in Namsai, Bagra in West Siang district, and Mandala Top in West Kameng district, the director of the CESHS said, adding that these installations will enhance the tracking of thunderstorms, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, and other severe weather phenomena, and enable precise localised forecasting.

The vital roles played by both Met Itanagar and the CESHS will support agriculture, tourism, and disaster risk reduction in Arunachal, the director said.

The event also featured demonstration of the IMD’s technological advancements and their application in addressing the state’s unique meteorological challenges.