The Vth general conference of All Tap Welfare Society (ATWS)-cum-inauguration of Tap Lapang 2025 at Bomori Hapa in Kamporijo circle, Kamle district was held in presence of Urban Affairs minister Balo Raja on Tuesday. MLA Rotom Tebin and Kamle deputy commissioner J.T Obi were also present on the occasion. ATWS president Tap Tapum requested the concerned authorities for creation of CO post and construction of VIP gallery at Bomori Hapa. (DIPRO)