Police rearrest fugitive UTP

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 16 Jan: The West Kameng district police on Thursday rearrested a fugitive undertrial prisoner (UTP) who had escaped from the police cell here.

The UTP, identified as Sang Khandu, was arrested at around 2 am from 9 Mile (Bomdila-Nafra road).

The team that made the arrest was led by DSP Led Kekdam Lingo, under the supervision of West Kameng Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dhama. The UTP has been sent to judicial custody.

The police said that Khandu had escaped on 4 January. Earlier, the police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information leading to the fugitive’s rearrest.