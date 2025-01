DALI, 16 Jan: The Dirchi Welfare Society (DWS) celebrated its silver jubilee in Tumsi village in Dali circle of Leparada district on Wednesday.

The silver jubilee monument was unveiled by Basar MLA Nyabi Dirchi, in the presence of Nyori Jilen and others.

Among others, the celebration was attended by Leparada SP Dr Thupten Jambey, district BJP president Jonya Basar, and Bogum Ao Foundation president Tumto Kamchi.

People from all four circles of the district participated in the celebration.