Free medical camp organised for police personnel

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: A free medical camp exclusively for the police personnel of the Itanagar Capital Region was organised at the SP office here on Thursday.

The initiative, aimed at addressing the health challenges faced by police personnel due to their demanding duties, included free health check-ups, lifestyle disease screenings, mental health consultations, and fitness advice.

Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said that this was the second such camp, with the first held in 2024, adding that “around 500 to 700 personnel are expected to benefit from the current camp.”

Reflecting on findings from the previous edition, Singh said that a significant number of participants were diagnosed with early symptoms of cardiovascular issues and diabetes. This year, new services such as tuberculosis testing and cancer screening were introduced to address these growing concerns.

Additionally, Singh announced that personnel diagnosed with illnesses would be eligible for financial support through the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY). A registration desk for CMAAY was set up on the premises, with a target of registering 300 to 400 personnel during the camp.

The camp was made possible through collaboration with leading hospitals, including Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, the TRIHMS, Heema Hospital, and the health department.

In a statement, the SP stressed the importance of such initiatives, saying, “Due to irregular meals, prolonged standing, and demanding duties, many health issues among police personnel remain undiagnosed until it is too late. This camp was an effort to address these problems proactively.”

He urged other districts also to adopt similar initiatives to safeguard the health of police personnel.