Multilingual gospel album released

MODEL VILLAGE, 16 Jan: A multilingual gospel audio album, Aap Ke Charno Mein, in Hindi, Galo and Nyishi languages, was released at the Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) conference hall here in Naharlagun on Thursday.

Itanagar bishop Rev Benny Varghese dedicated the song to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) adviser and the song’s producer, Toko Teki, said that the proceeds from the sale of the album would go to Jeevan Jyoti hostel in Balijan, where Puroik students are studying.

Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Churches Council president Rev Sama Dodum, Arunachal Baptist Church Council vice president Dr TR Nabam,Pentecostal Council president Nabam Niba, ACF adviser Toko Kach, and Hydropower Managing Director Toko Onuj released the album.

The singers who sang the title song are Bijnoo Nabam, Mibi Nyodu and Liduk Padu. Dikkir Kambu, Tatu Ronya, Geto Ori, Bengia Loog, and Mibi Nyoduare the lyricists.