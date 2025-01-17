Mallo Tarin’s bust unveiled at MTGHSS

[Kara Gambo]

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: A memorial bust of Mallo Tarin was unveiled at the Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School (MTGHSS) here on Thursday.

The event witnessed the participation of various resource persons, parents, and students, celebrating the contributions of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping the state capital.

The ceremony was chaired by Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona, Urban Development & Housing Minister Balo Raja, and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso.

Late Mallo Tarin, a prominent social and political figure in Arunachal Pradesh, was honoured posthumously for his immense contributions to the development of Itanagar, including naming the capital city and donating the land where the school now stands. The school, formerly known as government higher secondary school, Itanagar, was renamed after him in January 2023 to commemorate his legacy.

Sona in his address underscored the value of lifelong learning, saying, “There is no certain age for anyone to keep learning, for the passage of learning is never-ending.” He also emphasised the importance of healthy competition in education to boost morale and foster perseverance among students.

Sona stressed the need for individuals to contribute meaningfully to community development, drawing inspiration from the legacy of late Mallo Tarin. “We should learn from individuals like late Mallo Tarin, who have immensely contributed to the community. Acts of giving like his will inspire the youth to take up responsibility and embrace the challenges of life,” he added.

Raja highlighted the contributions of the Dui society in the development of the capital region, and its influence across Arunachal.

Mallo Attu Dui, representing the organising committee, also spoke.