Pongte visits old assembly building

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Friday visited the old assembly building at Naharlagun, including the main assembly session hall, the old Nokmey Namati hall and the speaker’s chamber.

The visit was part of the internal activities of the legislative assembly, with the main events scheduled to commence after the budget session.

The speaker distributed fruits to the indoor patients of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

During a press briefing, the speaker said that the old assembly building is not just an iconic structure but a symbol of the state’s rich legislative heritage, having served as the venue for numerous pivotal decisions in the past.

“The building has been the alma mater for great leaders of yesteryears as well as many present members,” he said.

The old assembly building served the state for 42 years, from 1975 to May 2017, when the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was shifted to its new building in Itanagar. Following this transition, the heritage building was handed over to the TRIHMS.

The speaker expressed joy that the heritage building is being used for such a noble cause.

During the visit, Pongte was accompanied by MLAs Techi Kaso, Dr Mohesh Chai and Chakat Aboh, and APLA Secretary Tadar Meena. (Speaker’s PR Cell)