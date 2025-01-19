BJP plans to implement reservation in 2029: Khandu

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the BJP plans to field 20 women candidates in the 2029 assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh,in line with the Women Reservation Act. He urged district presidents to start preparing women candidates for the elections.

He said this during an event to mark the election of new state president of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh MLA Kaling Moyong on Saturday.

In the 2024 election, the party had fielded only four of them-Chakat Aboh, Dasanglu Pul, Nyabi Dirchi, and Tsering Wangmu. All won their seats. The Act passed in 2023 mandates 33% reservation in legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha. The Act which has a period of 15 years was first introduced in 1996.