ABC riders embark on motorcycle ride from Arunachal to Gujarat

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Riders of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) embarked on a motorcycle ride from Kaho village in Anjaw district to Koteshvar, Rann of Kutch, in Gujarat,introducing and promoting a new riding-tourist route (K2K).

They will ride for 15 days, covering a distance of approximately 3,500 kms.

ABC chief Techi Tufan informed that 50 riders from all over Arunachal Pradesh have registered to attend the 22nd Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania in Gujarat from 31 January to 2 February, 2025.

“The club (ABC) has always been silent ambassadors for tourism and promoting brotherhood and unity in diversity, especially in Rider Mania, representing Arunachal Pradesh for the last six consecutive years,” the ABC said in a release.

Speaking on the club’s broader vision, Tanung Jamoh, the moderator of the Federation of Arunachal Riders (FAR), which is a federation of nine motorcycling clubs of the state, said: “Our vision is to host the prestigious 23rd BOBMC Rider Mania 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh under the banner of Arunachal Bullet Club. This event, with an expected participation of over 5,000 riders and other participants from across the globe, will not only showcase our state’s unparalleled beauty and culture but also provide a significant boost to tourism, media visibility and economic activity.”

Coordinator of the lady riders of the ABC, Rakhe Agam said that a record 11 lady riders, including a few pillion riders, are riding all the way to Gujarat. “This will be a historic ride, never attempted before,” she said.

The ride was flagged off from Kaho on 18 January by Brig Jaspreet Singh of the 16 Bihar Regiment, informed Tadar Thomas, the vice chief (protocol). He added that the team from Kaho was led by Sanjay Nath, the VC (admin) of the ABC, and they will be joined by other riders in Itanagar and Shillong, led by Nabam Rana and Chetan Mehta,respectively.