Eaglenest Bird Festival underway

Staff Reporter

DOIMARA, 18 Jan: The much-anticipated Eaglenest Bird Festival-2025 began on Saturday in Khellong in West Kameng district, drawing an enthusiastic gathering of nature lovers, conservationists, wildlife photographers, and students from the state and neighbouring states.

The festival showcases the region’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The inaugural event, held in Khellong – a site of historical significance linked to the Dalai Lama’s escape to India in 1958 – was attended by of Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, Kalaktang MLA Testen Chombay Kee, and Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzing Nima Glow, alongside conservationists, forest officials, and other dignitaries.

As a key highlight, Lowang, along with local legislators, laid the foundation stone for the Dalai Lama Heritage Trekking Trail and a biodiversity heritage park.

This initiative aims to honour the region’s historical and cultural legacy while ensuring the preservation of its unique ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Lowang emphasised the state government’s commitment to promoting ecotourism and preserving Arunachal’s exceptional biodiversity.

He urged stakeholders to work collectively in transforming West Kameng district into an ecotourism hub.

The three-day festival, which concludes in Tongre village on Monday, features a range of activities, including a birdathon, heritage trekking, workshops, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering environmental awareness and engagement.