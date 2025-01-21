Lap wins gold, Tara silver at Natl Sub-Jr Judo C’ship

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Chochomai Lap of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal at the National Sub-Junior Judo Championship, 2024-25, which will conclude in Pune in Maharashtra on 21 January.

She won the medal in the below 44 kg category, the Arunachal Judo Association (AJA) informed in a release.

Luna Techi Tara won a silver medal in the girls’ below 57 kg category.

The state also won five bronze medals in the championship, and the winners were Tagru Taluk, Wangrang Wangsu, Bugha Sangdo, Ragi Techi and Bolam Wangsu.

While Taluk won in the boys’ below 50 kg category, (Wangrang) Wangsu won in the boys’ below 45 kg category.

Sangdo, Techi and (Bolam) Wangsu won in the boys’ below 55 kg, below 60 kg and below 66 kg category, respectively.

The AJA congratulated all the medal winners and said that their achievement would serve as a source of inspiration for budding athletes of the state.

Earlier, Kentu Lap won a gold medal in the All India University Games, which was held in Amritsar from 15 to 17 January. Lap won the medal in the below 60 kg category.