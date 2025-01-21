Techi seeks efficient  land administration and acquisition practice

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Jan: Adviser to land management department Techi Kaso emphasised the critical importance of efficient land administration and acquisition practices in the context of Arunachal Pradesh’ unique geographic and socio-cultural landscape.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the weeklong training programme on ‘Land administration: Acquisition and resettlement’, being organised by the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Centre for Management of Land Acquisition, Resettlement & Rehabilitation (CMLARR) and the state land management department, at the ATI here on Monday.

Techi who is also the local MLA highlighted the need for skill development among government officials to ensure seamless implementation of land-related policies and procedures.

ATI Director Pate Marik stressed the institute’s commitment to capacity-building initiatives for the state’s officers.

Land Management Director Mamata Riba encouraged the participating officers to approach the training with dedication, emphasising their critical role in the effective implementation of key government initiatives. She urged the officers to ensure timely execution of schemes, with the aim of bringing transparency, efficiency, and modernisation to land administration processes.

Highlighting the transformative potential of these programmes, she reminded the participants of their responsibility to deliver results that directly benefit the people and contribute to the state’s progress.

CMLARR director Dr Reshmy Nair also spoke.

The training aims to empower the participating officers with advanced knowledge and practical skills, in order to enable them to address the challenges of land administration and acquisition effectively.

Forty-four participants, comprising officers of the APCS cadre and the land management department,are attending the training, the ATI informed in a release.