Street play organized to raise awareness on drug abuse

BOMDILA, 22 Jan: The health and family welfare department here in West Kameng district organized a street play under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ to educate and sensitize the public about the dangers of drug and substance abuse and the importance of a drug-free society at Centre Point here on Wednesday.

The event featured a compelling street play performed by the Brahma Kumari group, Bomdila, whose engaging act captivated the audience and successfully conveyed the message of staying away from drug abuse. The performance also highlighted the role of individuals and communities in building a healthier and drug-free society.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan nodal officer Dr. S.K Thongon also spoke on harmful effects of substance abuse.

The programme saw active participation from various sections of the community, including school students, police personnel, members of Bomdila Taxi Union and shopkeepers. (DIPRO)