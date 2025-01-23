Mebo CHC should start functioning as first referral unit: MLA Tayeng  

MEBO, 22 Jan: MLA Oken Tayeng visited the Community Health Center (CHC), Mebo and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) at Borguli and Namsing in East Siang district on Wednesday.

During interaction with the health workers in presence of GBs, the MLA expressed concern over the act of normal deliveries being referred to BPGH in Pasighat.

While assuring all possible help in terms of acquisition of human resources, the MLA opined that Mebo CHC should start functioning as first referral unit (FRU) in accordance with IPHS norms.

He advised all health workers to give focus on national health programmes to improve the health indicators of the district. The MLA also donated a sterilizer at PHC, Borguli.

Memo ADC Sibo Passing assured all possible assistance to all MO in-charges in programme implementation.

East Siang DMO Dr. K. Perme highlighted the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, CMAAY, Dulari Kanya scheme and Tele-Manas. Tele Manas cell in Arunachal with its toll free number 14416 provides 24×7 online counselling service for people with mental health issues and drug addicts, said a release issued by DMO.