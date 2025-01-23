Sawin takes stock of progress of development projects in Khonsa

KHONSA, 22 Jan: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, accompanied by Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran and officials from key line departments inspected various ongoing central and state government schemes in Khonsa town in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The MLA inspected the construction of new buildings at Government Higher Secondary School, the surveyed colony connectivity roads in the Engineering colony, and the development works at Nehru Stadium here.

During the inspection, Sawin reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing town roads and infrastructure to benefit both the general public and government employees. He urged all the stakeholders to cooperate with the government and executing agencies during the implementation of development projects, particularly those aimed at improving colony road connectivity to alleviate frequent traffic congestion in Khonsa town.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining work quality and adhering to specified timelines for project completion.

The DC and officials from the land records department identified several quarters and residential buildings in the Engineering colony here which need to be dismantled to facilitate the construction of colony connectivity roads.

He directed the occupants to vacate these buildings promptly to ensure timely progress of the project.(DIPRO)