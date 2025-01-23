PAA selects 31 athletes for National Athletics Championship

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has selected 31 (para) athletes for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship, 2025 scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu from 17 to 20 February next.

The team comprises eight female and 23 male athletes.

They have been selected during a state level selection trial conducted at Rajiv Gandhi University on 20 to 21 January.

A total of 59 participants including, 34 para-athletes, 20 officials and 5 coaches had attended the trials.

The squad:

Gida Yaka (shotput), Yukar Tajuk (100M, 400 M race & javelin throw), Rajiv Kumar Chettry (100m & 400m race), Bibin Tato (100, 200 & shot put), Nyaru Tamin (200M, 400M & 1500M race), Rokio Marbom (100M, 200M & 400M race), Techi Datam (shot put & discus throw), Nabam Yakio (shotput & javelin throw), Likha Taker (long jump, 200M race), Likha Ako (shot put, discus throw, javelin throw), Neelam Ribia (100M race, shot put), King Yangfo (shot put, discus throw), Masuk Yangda (long jump), Taj Richo (shot put, javelin throw) Kipa Sonu (800M, 1500M race), Jack Sangno (100M, 200M race, long jump), Marjom Riram (100M, 200M race), Rakhe Tajo (shot put, discus throw, javelin throw), Kabak Talar (100M, 200 M race), Talin Maying (javelin throw, shot put), Kipa Mero (shot put, discus throw, javelin throw), Yomdo Yallo (shot put), Tarh Radhe (shot put), Bale Labung 200 M race & javelin throw), Ranong Lungphi (100 m race, long jump), Techi Meta (long jump, javelin throw), Likha Totu (shot put, discus throw, javelin throw), Lokam Angam (shot put, javelin throw), Phepan Wangsu (javelin throw, shot put), Nabam Anyiap (shot put), Boje Marbom 100M, 200M, 400M race).