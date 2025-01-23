Tawang team leaves for New Delhi R-Day celebrations

TAWANG, 22 Jan: A six-member team, comprising panchayat members and members of self-help groups from villages under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), left Tawang for New Delhi to participate as special guests at the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. The team, led by Jemeithang EAC Deewan Mara as the liaison officer, was flagged off by deputy commissioner in-charge Sangey Wangmu Mosobi from the DC office premises on Wednesday.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by Tawang ITBP Dy. Commandant Vinod Bhati, assistant protocol officer Sange Tsering and other officers from the ITBP and district administration. The Ministry of Home Affairs, with ITBP as the nodal agency, is managing the tour program.

In her address, the DC congratulated the team members on being invited to the grand Republic Day celebrations as special guests. She highlighted the significance of the Vibrant Village Programme, noting that Tawang district has the largest number of villages under this initiative, with Jemeithang being a key region. She emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing development in border villages along international borders.

During the briefing, Dy. Commandant Vinod Bhati informed the team members that a dedicated ITBP team, comprising a sub-inspector, a lady constable, a medic and two other personnel, would accompany them throughout the journey. He further stated that necessary arrangements, including a backup vehicle, had been made to ensure the team’s comfort and safety.

Medical officer from ITBP Tawang, Dr. Rohit, outlined the medical arrangements in place to address any health concerns of the team members during the tour.

The Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will provide the team with an opportunity to witness the rich cultural heritage and achievements of the nation while showcasing the spirit and progress of border communities under the VVP.