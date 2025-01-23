U/Subansiri DHS organizes blood donation camp

DAPORIJO, 22 Jan: Nine units of blood were collected during a blood donation camp organized by Upper Subansiri District Health Society (DHS) in collaboration with Christian Revival Youth Council in the district at Tadak Dulom District Hospital here on Wednesday.

DC Tasso Gambo applauded the youths, members of various CBOs and other organizations for donating blood voluntarily. The DC emphasized team work for overall development of the district, especially in health and education sectors.

DBCMO Dr. Bini Nirin gave a presentation on achievements and benefits of blood donation.

He said that “owing to the initiative of the present DC, the blood bank here is functioning smoothly with uninterrupted power supply.”

“In olden days, stored blood units were wasted due to lack of power supply,” he said.

DMO Dr. K. Lapung and TCS president Larji Rigia were also present. (DIPRO)