Reliance Digital back with Digital India Sale

MUMBAI, 23 Jan: Reliance Digital announced the return of India’s biggest electronics sale, the ‘Digital India Sale’, promising unparalleled discounts on a wide range of electronics.

Customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 26,000 on purchases made with leading bank cards. This offer is applicable at all Reliance Digital & My Jio stores and online at www.relianedigital.in.

In-store shoppers can opt for multiple finance options, with cashback of up to Rs 26,000 on consumer durable loans. Customers can enjoy up to Rs 1,000 discount on accessories & small appliances when using UPI.

The Digital India Sale is live nationwide until 26 January.