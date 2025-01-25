Lhagyala rinpoche meets kin from previous birth

Prem Chetry

BOMDILA, 24 Jan: The 10th Lhagyala rinpoche met his brothers and sisters from his previous incarnation in an emotional reunion in Rish village in West Kameng district on Friday.

The rinpoche, after visiting the remains of the house of his previous life, urged his brothers, sisters and the village community to renovate the house as a souvenir. “We had been relatives in my past birth, and we shall always remain in this bond. I shall keep visiting my village,” he said.

The Lhagyala rinpoche is the throne holder of the 7th century Lhagyala monastery of Lhagyala near Morshing village in West Kameng district. The 9th Lhagyala rinpoche, Thupten Zigmey, passed away on 29 November, 2013, and his successor, Tulku Tenzin Wangchen, was born in Jhanskar in Ladakh on 27 March, 2015. He was recognised as the 10th Lhagyala rinpoche by the 14th Dalai Lama.

One of the senior monks, Nawang Tashi, said, “The rinpoche was delighted to meet his two brothers and sisters of his previous life and villagers. We saw a ray of joy on him.”

The Lhagyala rinpoche is pursuing his basic monastic education at the Namgyal monastery in MacLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh.