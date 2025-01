DAPORIJO, 24 Jan: An integrated health camp was organised at the Taliha CHC in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Besides free general health check-ups, including ANC, child immunisation, enrolment for CMAAY, PMJAY, Dulary Kanya, etc, was done.

The health camp was conducted by a team of doctors led by DMO Dr Kaya Lapung.

DC Tasso Gambo also attended the camp. (DIPRO)