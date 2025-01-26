Jumde Yomgam Gamlin gets Padma Shri

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (59), a social worker from West Siang district, has been selected for the Padma Shri Awards in social work (service) for spearheading drug de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts in West Siang district.

Gamlin, who was earlier awarded the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar in November 2024, was honoured with the Padma Shri for her three decades of service, working tirelessly in the areas of de-addiction and social reform.

She is the founder of Mother’s Vision, an NGO with a 30-bedded spirituality-based de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre. She has led anti-drug campaigns with support from local women, community leaders and the district authority, eradicating marijuana and opium cultivation in Geku and Katan areas in Upper Siang district.

Through Mother’s Vision, Gamlin has empowered more than 700 individuals to overcome addiction, blending recovery support with livelihood opportunities and public health awareness.

She has empowered more than 2,000 women with vocational training programmes and helped them in availing financial assistance.