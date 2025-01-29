State blessed with wealth of talent, heritage: DCM

Arunachal Yuva Samanvay

KOMBO JIRDIN, 28 Jan: “Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with an unparalleled wealth of talent and a unique cultural heritage,” Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Tuesday after inaugurating the 4th edition of the Arunachal Yuva Samanvay at Kombo Jirdin village in West Siang district.

The Arunachal Yuva Samanvay is a flagship event celebrating the state’s youths and cultural diversity. With the theme ‘Youth for Satat Vikas’, it provides a platform to youths to come together, engage, learn and empower themselves. The celebration, representing all 26 major tribes of ArunachalPradesh, blends traditional heritage with modern aspirations, and is designed to empower the youths, promote national integrity, and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasised the importance of Arunachal’s youths in shaping the future of the state. “Our youths are the leaders, innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. It is our collective responsibility to nurture their potential and empower them to take our state to new heights,” he said, and added that “we cannot imagine a Viksit Arunachal without engaging our youths.”

The theme of this year’s Arunachal Yuva Samanvayfocuses on fostering unity and diversity, encouraging the youths to engage in cultural performances, exhibitions, and intellectual discussions. With 750 participants showcasing their potential, the event promises to be a true celebration of Arunachal’s vibrant culture and the talents of its youths.

Highlighting the ongoing government initiatives for youth development, Mein said that, “as part of the government’s efforts, several platforms have been launched to provide opportunities for the youths, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence, youth desks in major cities, and youth parliaments, among others.”

“Special focus is also given to youths in sports with the establishment of the Arunachal Olympic Mission, renovation of sports facilities, and the creation of a 25,000+ capacity FIFA standard football stadium in Itanagar,” he said.

Mein commended the sports & youth affairs department for organising the Arunachal YuvaSamanvay from the first edition to its fourth edition,”with improvisation every year.”

Arunachal Yuva Samanvay promises to be a powerful platform for the state’s youths, driving progress, unity, and cultural pride. As the event continues over the next few days, it will showcase the diverse cultural expressions of Arunachal’s youths, marking a significant step towards empowering the state’s future leaders and creators.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini in his speech said that “we have chosen to organise this year’s edition in a village like Kombo Jirdin to give our youths from across the state an opportunity to explore and get to know more about the village life and local culture of the Galo tribe in depth.”

He exhorted the youths to refrain from any kind of substance abuse, and informed that during the four-day event, sale and use of alcohol and tobacco products are banned at the venue.

Earlier in the day, the DCM inaugurated a double-court badminton hall in Hisam Colony in headquarters Aalo. The land for the construction of the badminton court was donated by Gamde EteGamlin. The DCM assured to provide a fund of Rs 2 crores for the construction of a gallery and an additional court with modern amenities at the Taken Riba DBA Indoor Badminton Stadium, Aalo.

The programmes were attended also by MLAs TopinEte and Nyabi Jini Dirchi, former minister Doi Ado, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, West Siang DC Hage Mamu, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, HoDs, public leaders, GBs, and community members. (DCM’s PR Cell)