Inter-university NE youth festival begins at ICFAI

AGARTALA, 28 Jan: The five-day 38th AIU inter-university Northeast zone youth festival, titled ‘Tarang Utsav’, hosted by the ICFAI University, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), started with a cultural procession here on Monday.

Tripura Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, who flagged off the cultural procession, encouraged the students and other participants to take part in the making of the future of the nation. The minister expressed happiness and pride over the achievements of the Northeastern youths in the cultural and sports fields.

ICFAI University vice chancellor Prof Biplab Halder expressed gratitude to the AIU for giving the opportunity to the ICFAI University to host the festival.

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy in his address commended the ICFAI University for conducting the youth festival with youths’ participation from across the Northeast, and promoting the cultural heritage of the NE region. He advised the youths to “come forward and work hard for next 25 years to make India Vikshit by 2047.”

AIU additional secretary Mamta R Agarwal, AIU observer Dr Bala Lakhendra, AIU technical observer Dr Deepak Mishra, ICFAI University registrar Dr A Ranganath, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Over 802 students from 22 universities of Northeast India are taking part in 28 different events during the festival.