AESL launches Aakash Invictus

NEW DELHI, 29 Jan: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), has launched the Aakash Invictus, a groundbreaking and first-of-its- kind advanced program for JEE preparation for the best and brightest engineering aspirants.

This elite, high-intensity, personalized, AI driven and result-oriented initiative is engineered to enable students preparing, specifically for IITs or reputed universities abroad.

Aakash Invictus brings together around 500 best JEE faculty, offering unparalleled mentorship. The curriculum is meticulously designed for ambitious students aiming for top IIT ranks.

The rigorous program includes a comprehensive revision and testing module that emphasizes targeted preparation during the final stages before the JEE (Advanced) exam.

Students will benefit from specialized curriculum, doubt-clearing sessions and a meticulously crafted test series aimed at maximizing their performance.

AESL MD & CEO Deepak Mehrotra said, “Aakash Invictus is not just a coaching program; it is a transformational journey for students aiming to secure top IIT ranks.”

Aakash Invictus will be available at 25 cities across India. For more information, parents and students can reach out at 7303759494 or email at support.invictus@aesl.in.

AESL is India’s leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.