DC reviews controlling of drug abuse

BOMDILA, 30 Jan: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar reviewed the progress of various government departments in terms of controlling drug abuse, during a district-level NCORD meeting she chaired here on Thursday.

Commending the police department for its active role in seizing cannabis at various checkpoints, she sought “even greater dedication to eradicating drugs completely from the region.”

She announced that a dedicated week would be assigned to the subdivisions, during which the ADCs concerned, in collaboration with the relevant departments, must organise activities to combat the drug menace in the society.

Besides highlighting the role of sports as an alternative to prevent drug abuse, she encouraged all stakeholders to come up with innovative ideas to engage the youths in constructive activities.

SP Sudhanshu Dhamu in his address commended the efforts of police officers, administrative officers, and the SSB in curbing the smuggling of cannabis at various checkpoints. He informed the attendees about a pilot project taken up by the police department, in which the police utilised drones to destroy approximately seven acres of illegal cannabis cultivation.

Referring to past cases, he pointed out the challenge in tracing culprits who lack proper identification, and urged the OCs to ensure that all labourers and their employers maintain proper documentation.

The meeting also included discussions, during which the participants shared their inputs on strengthening anti-drug measures.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, the ASP, OCs, HoDs, and other officials. (DIPRO)