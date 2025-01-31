Material recovery facility in Aalo made operational

AALO, 30 Jan: The urban development & housing department’s Aalo division in West Siang district on Thursday made the material recovery facility in Rokken area operational.

This facility is now manually operational, processing dry waste collected from various households across the township.

At the facility, dry waste collected from every household in the township area is meticulously segregated into different categories, viz, metals, hard plastic, soft plastic, cardboards, glass and textiles,etc. The saleable dry waste, such as metals, plastic, and cardboard will be outsourced to authorised recycling agencies, while the RDF will be supplied to cement factories for use as an alternative fuel.

The residents have been urged to comply with the DC’s directive to ensure that only dry waste is handed over at the source to facilitate smooth processing and effecting waste management. (DIPRO)