Hundreds benefit from integrated health camp

LONGDING, 30 Jan: Around 383 people benefitted from an integrated health camp jointly organised by the Longding district administration and the health department here on Thursday.

DC Bekir Nyorak inaugurated the camp in the presence of the DMO, public leaders, healthcare functionaries from the DHS and representatives of the 24th Assam Rifles. The integrated health camp was marked by provision of services like free counselling, free health check-ups, free STI, RTI, HIV and hepatitis screening, on-site laboratory services, and enrolment for health and welfare schemes. A medicine specialist, a gynaecologist, a child specialist, a dental surgeon, AYUSH doctors, an eye specialist, and a psychologist provided services during the camp.

Further, an awareness session on the importance of voluntary blood donation, hygiene and first aid was conducted as part of the camp.

About 174 patients were provided with free medicines, and 135 availed on-site laboratory services. Additionally, 34 beneficiary registrations under the CMAAY and the PMJAY were done, 73 got free AYUSH services, and 56 NCDs were registered.(DIPRO)