Health camp organised, leprosy campaign launched

NARI, 30 Jan: The Lower Siang health and family welfare department organised three concurrent events at the CHC here on Thursday, comprising an integrated health camp, the launch of a 100-day tuberculosis campaign, and Sparsh leprosy campaign, 2025.

At the health camp a wide range of medical services was provided free of cost to the public of Nari subdivision. The programme was inaugurated by DC Rujjum Rakshap, in the presence of Nari ADC Ainstein Koyu, Nari ZPM Junaki Bomjen Kaye, the DRCHO, and others.

Specialists from the departments of gynaecology, GDMO, dental surgery, ophthalmology and ENT conducted the health camp, and provided relevant treatment to patients. More than 400 beneficiaries availed of the services during the camp.

Additionally, the district administration facilitated Aadhaar enrollment and updation, while the forest department conducted a plantation drive at the CHC. (DIPRO