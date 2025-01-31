Shi-Yomi girls win state-level folk dance competition

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Girl students of GHSS Mechukha, Shi-Yomi district, won the first prize at the recently held state-level folk dance competition, under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, at DK Convention Hall here.

The event celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and saw tge participation of teams from across the state, showcasing their traditional performances. The Shi-Yomi team’s performance stood out with its energetic yet graceful moves, captivating storytelling, and vibrant expressions that portrayed the Memba cultural heritage.